A motorbike was engulfed in flames after a crash in Halifax last night.

The accident is understood to have happened on Gibbet Street at around 7pm and involved the motorbike and a car.

The Courier has asked police for more information and will update this story with more details as we get them confirmed.

If you have any information about what happened, you can call police on 101 or contact officers using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.