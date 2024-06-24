Gibbet Street accident: Teenage boy rushed to hospital with serious injuries and road shut after motorbike bursts into flames in Halifax

By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th Jun 2024, 15:12 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 15:12 BST
A teenage boy suffered serious injuries when his motorbike burst into flames after a crash in Halifax.

Police were called to the accident on Gibbet Street involving the motorbike and a Toyota Aygo car at 6.59pm on Saturday.

As reported by the Courier yesterday, the bike was engulfed in fire after the accident.

Police say the teenage boy who was riding the motorbike suffered serious head and leg injuries.

The accident happened on Saturday in Halifax

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said they are not believed to be “life-threatening”.

The road was taped off while emergency services dealt with the crash and investigations were carried out.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to get in touch with the force’s Roads Policing Unit.

Anyone who can help should call them on 101 or contact them by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting the log reference of 1581 of Saturday, June 22.

