Halifax accident: Crash closes one of main routes out of Halifax for several hours

By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Jul 2024, 16:38 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2024, 16:43 BST
A serious crash has closed a busy Halifax road.

The accident on the Haley Hill Interchange, close to Burdock Way, is understood to have happened at around 11am and involved a motorbike and possibly other vehicles.

Haley Hill heading out of Boothtown has been closed since and was still shut at 4.30pm today.

Traffic headed out of Halifax town centre on the Burdock Way flyover is being redirected onto Haley Hill into Boothtown.

The crash scene in Halifax todayThe crash scene in Halifax today
The crash scene in Halifax today

Traffic was also being stopped from accessing the roundabout from the North Bridge side towards New Bank.

We will update this story with more details as we get them confirmed.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information that might help police should call them on 101.

