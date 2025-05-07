Halifax accident: Man suffers 'potentially life-changing' injuries after Mercedes hits tree in Halifax crash
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A white Mercedes C220 hit a tree at the junction of Crag Close and Mixenden Road in Mixenden, Halifax, early on Monday morning.
Police, who were called at 5.59am, said three people were taken to hospital including a male who is reported to have suffered injuries described as “potentially life-changing”.
As reported by the Courier, road closures were in place for several hours to allow for recovery work.
Police enquiries are ongoing and anyone who saw what happened or the car before the crash is being asked to contact the Roads Policing
Unit on 101 or by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting reference 13250251019.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.