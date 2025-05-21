Halifax accident: Two hurt in crash on Halifax route

By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st May 2025, 10:15 BST
Two people were injured in an accident in Halifax last night.

Police were alerted to the crash at the junction of Keighley Road and Cow Hill Hate Lane, near Illingworth, at 10.30pm by paramedics.

Most Popular

Two people suffered what have been described as “minor injuries”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The accident involved two vehicles and the road is understood to have been closed while emergency services helped those involved and investigated.

Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Related topics:HalifaxPoliceWest Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice