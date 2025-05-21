Halifax accident: Two hurt in crash on Halifax route
Two people were injured in an accident in Halifax last night.
Police were alerted to the crash at the junction of Keighley Road and Cow Hill Hate Lane, near Illingworth, at 10.30pm by paramedics.
Two people suffered what have been described as “minor injuries”.
The accident involved two vehicles and the road is understood to have been closed while emergency services helped those involved and investigated.
Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.