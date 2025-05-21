Two people were injured in an accident in Halifax last night.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were alerted to the crash at the junction of Keighley Road and Cow Hill Hate Lane, near Illingworth, at 10.30pm by paramedics.

Two people suffered what have been described as “minor injuries”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The accident involved two vehicles and the road is understood to have been closed while emergency services helped those involved and investigated.

Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.