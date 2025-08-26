Halifax bus service changes: These stops will be missed on 22 bus due to road closure
A Halifax bus service will miss stops due to a road closure.
Due to the closure of Horley Green Road in Halifax the Team Pennine 22 service is unable to serve some stops.
Team Pennine said: “The 22 will follow a diversion on to new bank outbound to Claremount then resume the normal route.
“Stops missed: Boothtown, Haley Hill, All Souls Rd, Akroyd Park, Woodlands Rd, Trinity Academy, Grantham Rd, Claremount Rd, Thorpe St, Sandford Dr, Woodlands Rd, Range Bank, The arches, The Belgrave Social Club, St Thomas Church, Godley Bridge, Horley Green Rd, Belmont St, Belgrave Ave, Belgrave Cls, Belgrave Gardens
“This diversion is outbound from Halifax.”