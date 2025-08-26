We asked Halifax Courier readers for their favourite shops to visit in Calderdale

By Abigail Kellett
Published 26th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
We asked our readers to name their favourite shops to visit across Calderdale.

The borough has a wide variety of shops – whether you’re looking for major high street retailers or a range of independent stores.

We asked Halifax Courier readers to choose their favourite shops across Calderdale and we had a lot of amazing responses.

Some of the most popular suggestions have been listed below.

Thank you to everyone who shared their favourite Calderdale shops!

The shop that was commented the most by Halifax Courier readers was Harvey's of Halifax.

1. Harvey's of Halifax

The shop that was commented the most by Halifax Courier readers was Harvey's of Halifax. Photo: National World

Nikki’s Discount Store in Halifax was the second most mentioned shop by Courier readers.

2. Nikki’s Discount Store

Nikki’s Discount Store in Halifax was the second most mentioned shop by Courier readers. Photo: Google Street View

Marks & Spencer in Halifax was another popular suggestion among those who responded.

3. Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer in Halifax was another popular suggestion among those who responded. Photo: Google Street View

Brown Paper Packages makes it into this ranking of readers’ favourite shops.

4. Brown Paper Packages

Brown Paper Packages makes it into this ranking of readers’ favourite shops. Photo: National World

