Halifax Bus Station: Cool time lapse video shows how Halifax Bus Station was built after all 19 new stands reopen
Work on the £20m project, delivered by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority in partnership with Calderdale Council, started in March 2022.
It has been opening in stages for several months and, as of this week, all 19 stands are now operational.
More buses can now use the station and the authority says it includes improved facilities, better safety measures and access improvements which mean passengers can switch between bus services more easily.
A newsagent is due to open there in the coming weeks.
The bus station also boasts solar panels, bike parking and a ‘green roof’ covered in bee-friendly plants.
Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “This new state-of-the-art bus station is a place that people in Halifax and beyond can be proud of.
“Attractive and convenient facilities like this will help to get more people out of their cars and onto public transport, creating a greener and better-connected West Yorkshire."
