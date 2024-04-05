Halifax Bus Station: Final services using on-street stands could be in new £17.7 million bus station by May
Calderdale Council Cabinet member for Climate Action, Active Travel and Housing, Coun Scott Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot) gave the news after some construction delays.
Coun Peter Caffrey (Con, Northowram and Shelf) had criticised overseeing of the scheme.
At a meeting of the full Calderdale Council he said the bus station was due to be completed last year, was now partially open and it was supposed to fully open earlier this year, but works were still taking place.
“It’s not really acceptable.
“It was only last month when we learned that the Elland Railway Station is delayed until at least 2026.
“This is another example of this council’s, and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s, inability to finish projects on time,” he said.
Coun Patient said the council continued to work closely with the combined authority delivery partners to progress the final phase, with complexities of the scheme and site having created some construction challenges.
Capital projects can overrun, but a final practical completion certificate had been issued in March with the aim of bringing this phase into operation soon, with contractors tackling remaining “snagging” issues in coming weeks, he said.
“The final remaining on-street bus services will look to move into the station potentially in late May, but this will be publicised once finalised,” said Coun Patient.
Last October the new bus station partially re-opened to passengers using some services.