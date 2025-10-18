Halifax Bus Station wins prestigious civic award

Halifax Bus Station has been presented with a top award.

Halifax Civic Trust hands out several awards recognising high-quality design and craftsmanship in Halifax and the surrounding countryside.

This year, a new category has been introduced – the Environment Award – and it has been won by Halifax Bus Station.

The criteria included meeting the objectives of Calderdale Council’s climate action plan; reducing CO2 or to be carbon neutral; increasing walking or cycling or use of public transport and an innovative use of new green technology.

Peter Carlill from West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Mayor of Calderdale Steven Leigh, bus station manager Phil Jolly and Alan Goodrum, chair of Halifax Civic Trust.

The judging panel felt that the new bus station met seven of the new criteria and was a “worthy winner” of the award, said Halifax Civic Trust.

Alan Goodrum, chair of the trust, said: “West Yorkshire Combined Authority should be commended on an imaginative design, high standard of workmanship, carbon and energy reduction initiatives, inclusive design approach, and a safe and welcoming asset for Halifax”.

Councillor Peter Carlill, deputy chair of West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s transport committee, said: “It’s fantastic to be honoured with an award that highlights the environmental impact of Halifax Bus Station – a transformational facility that is energy efficient and makes bus travel easier.

“This is yet more deserved recognition of the hard work from everybody involved to deliver something that is so valued by the community."

The award in the form of a green plaque at the entrance to the new Bus Station was unveiled at a ceremony by Mayor of Calderdale Steven Leigh.

