Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People in an area of Halifax have been warned their usual run will not run while roadworks take place.

Signage has gone up in Siddal telling residents that the 543 will be suspended between 9am and 5pm from Monday, August 5 until Friday, August 23.

The cut is because of road resurfacing work due to take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead, a shuttle bus – operated by Elite Minibus and run as a ‘hail and ride’ – will run Monday to Friday only, between 9am and 5pm.

People in Siddal will have to use a shuttle bus instead

From August 5 to August 8 and from August 14 to August 23, the shuttle bus service will run from Halifax Bus Station initially at 15 minutes and 45 minutes past the hour, then at 30 minute intervals via Huddersfield Road A629, Jubilee Road, Backhold Lane (to serve the Backhold estate), Cinderhills Lane, Siddal Lane, New Lane and terminating at Siddal Grove.

Towards Halifax, it will run initially on the hour and half past the hour, then at 30 minute intervals, starting at New Lane then via Siddal Lane, Cinderhills Lane, Jubilee Road and A629 Huddersfield Road to Halifax Bus Station.

On August 9,12 and 20, the shuttle bus service will run from Halifax Bus Station initially at 15 minutes and 45 minutes past the hour, then at 30 minute intervals covering the 543 route from Halifax Bus Station, via Whitegate Road before terminating at Phoebe Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Towards Halifax, it will initially run on the hour and at half past the hour, then at 30 minute intervals starting from Phoebe Lane via New Lane and Rosebery Avenue then onto the usual route to Halifax.