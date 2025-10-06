Changes are on the way for some of Calderdale’s bus services.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Team Pennine has announced it is adapting some of its routes in and around Halifax from October 26.

There will also be “tweaks” to times that buses run on the 343, 524, 534, 563, 563A, 574 and 587 services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're always looking at ways to improve our timekeeping for you so we'll be making some changes to some of our routes in and around Halifax from October 26,” says Team Pennine.

Team Pennine has made the announcement

"We're also making a change to the route of the 577. Journeys towards Boulderclough will now run straight along Sowerby New Road and heading back to Halifax, we'll serve St Peter's Avenue.”

New timetables for all routes which will be hit by the changes are available to download from Team Pennine’s website.

If you have a story to share, you can email the Courier reporting team at [email protected].