Halifax bus timetables: Bus firm announces it is 'making some changes' to its Calderdale services
Team Pennine has announced it is adapting some of its routes in and around Halifax from October 26.
There will also be “tweaks” to times that buses run on the 343, 524, 534, 563, 563A, 574 and 587 services.
"We're always looking at ways to improve our timekeeping for you so we'll be making some changes to some of our routes in and around Halifax from October 26,” says Team Pennine.
"We're also making a change to the route of the 577. Journeys towards Boulderclough will now run straight along Sowerby New Road and heading back to Halifax, we'll serve St Peter's Avenue.”
New timetables for all routes which will be hit by the changes are available to download from Team Pennine’s website.
