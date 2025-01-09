Halifax buses: Calderdale bus services running but missing some streets because of icy weather
Services are running to main roads only, with some having to miss out areas where it is too treacherous.
Here are the changes in place this morning.
Due to challenging road conditions, all First services are using main roads only.
509/510 – unable to serve Hollins Lane, terminating at the roundabout prior to terminus
511/512/513 – unable to serve Hambleton Estate
549 – omitting Cowcliffe Hill, diverting via Spaines Road, Bradford Road, Bradley Road to Brighouse Bus Station and resuming normal route to Halifax
579 – unable to serve terminus, terminating at church
586 – not currently serving Commons, terminating at Rishworth turning circle
590/591/592 590 – all Calder Valley routes are running with the exception being the closed road at Callis Bridge due to ongoing water main works. The diversion route is open and buses are operating on this route over Blackstone Edge
595 Crimsworth - terminating at Old Town (Crimsworth will not be served)
Team Pennine services are also running to main roads only