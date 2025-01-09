Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Calderdale bus services have again been hit by the wintery weather.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Services are running to main roads only, with some having to miss out areas where it is too treacherous.

Here are the changes in place this morning.

Due to challenging road conditions, all First services are using main roads only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buses have been hit by the weather

509/510 – unable to serve Hollins Lane, terminating at the roundabout prior to terminus

511/512/513 – unable to serve Hambleton Estate

549 – omitting Cowcliffe Hill, diverting via Spaines Road, Bradford Road, Bradley Road to Brighouse Bus Station and resuming normal route to Halifax

579 – unable to serve terminus, terminating at church

586 – not currently serving Commons, terminating at Rishworth turning circle

590/591/592 590 – all Calder Valley routes are running with the exception being the closed road at Callis Bridge due to ongoing water main works. The diversion route is open and buses are operating on this route over Blackstone Edge

595 Crimsworth - terminating at Old Town (Crimsworth will not be served)

Team Pennine services are also running to main roads only