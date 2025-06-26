Three people have been taken to hospital after a house explosion in Halifax.

The blast, on Spring Hall Grove off Spring Hall Lane, happened just after midnight.

Several nearby homes are understood to have been evacuated.

Spring Hall Grove and part of Spring Hall Lane are taped off by police this morning and there are still emergency teams at the scene.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to Spring Hall Grove at 12.06am today to reports of an explosion.

They sent five crews plus its technical rescue and command unit.

The explosion had affected six houses.

Police and paramedics were also called and it is understood that an air ambulance was deployed.

We will update this story with more details and the condition of the three people taken to hospital when we have them confirmed.