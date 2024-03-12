Halifax motorists will have these four road closures to avoid on National Highways network

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

M62 West

• M62, from 8pm November 27 2023 to 6am May 4 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 23 to junction 26, carriageway closures and lane closures for structure maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 9pm March 12 to 5am March 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• M606, from 9pm March 15 to 5am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 26 to junction 24, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M62, from 8pm March 25 to 6am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23, slip road closure for carriageway repairs, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.