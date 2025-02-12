A revamp of Halifax town centre is beginning to take shape.

The massive project involving 14 months of roadworks will see a huge overhaul of how people travel around the town centre.

Work at Portland Place and Prescott Street, which leads onto Skircoat Road, started in May last year and the changes are now starting to become more visible.

Cycle lanes have been introduced on either side of the road and the staggered crossings on Prescott Street and on the southern arm of the junction have been replaced with new crossings which allow people to cross in a straight line, without a pause.

The junction of Portland Place and Prescott Street

Calderdale Council says it is upgrading the signals so that they link to others in the area to keep vehicles moving more efficiently when there is traffic to the west of town.

Elsewhere in the town, Bull Green roundabout has now been removed and work is underway to replace it with a new junction layout.

A new “gateway” to the town centre will also be created there, with trees planted around the junction and a new crossing.

A new right-turn out of George Street will be added to improve access for buses and taxis travelling to the north of Halifax.

How Skircoat Road looks now

The plans also include pedestrianising part of Market Street - from the edge of Halifax Borough Market at Albion Street to Old Market – and part of Northgate -between Northgate House and Trinity Sixth Form Academy, and Halifax Bus Station.

A new public space will be created outside Square Chapel and Halifax Central Library, an anti-clockwise bus loop is being implemented around the town and the subway between Cow Green and Pellon Lane will be infilled and replaced with signal-controlled pedestrian crossing.

Central Street will be closed at the junction with Cow Green, in a bid to improve junction efficiency and create space for pedestrians and cyclists, and a new pedestrian crossing will be introduced at Orange Street to link the St James Road area with the town centre.

The new crossing on Portland Place

Taxis will be moved from the middle of Market Street further south, with more taxi provision added to Albion Street, and parking spaces on Horton Street will be removed in a bid to allow freer-flowing bus movements.