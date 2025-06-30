Halifax roadworks: Road to close as part of gas works on route into town centre

Work to replace ageing gas pipework in Halifax takes a step towards completion.

The work began back in April as has seen temporary traffic lights at the junction of Water Lane and Swan Bank Lane as well as on Hunger Hill.

Northern Gas Networks are carrying out essential work in Halifax to replace the ageing metal pipework with new, more durable plastic pipes.

The works will continue with a closure along the length of Oxford Road from No.3 to junction with Skircoat Road for a distance of approximately 30 metres.

The closure is set to come into operation on July 14 and continue until August 15.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times and vehicular access for the emergency services is maintained to closure point.

There will be a diversion for drivers.

The alternative route is via the unaffected part of Oxford Road, Savile Road, Savile Park Road, Free School Lane, Heath Road, Skircoat Road and vice versa.

Chris Green, Business Operations Lead at Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

"However, it’s vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Halifax.”

The temporary traffic lights along Shay Syke and South Parade will continue until July 4 with the closure on Water Lane set to end on July 18.