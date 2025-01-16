Halifax roadworks: Time change for 12-day closure of busy Halifax town centre route
The Courier reported on Monday how a sign had gone up on Portland Place, which leads onto Skircoat Road, saying the road would be shut heading out of Halifax town centre from Monday, January 20 for 12 days, between 8am and 5pm.
There was outcry from Courier readers online about the closure, with many complaining of the delays they would face.
But today the sign has been changed.
Now, it says the road will be shut for 12 nights from Monday, from 8pm until 5am.
The closure adds to other roadworks going on around the town centre as part of a regeneration project.
A huge overhaul of the road network started last year which will transform the way we travel around Halifax town centre.
The changes include at adaptations a the junction of Skircoat Road and Prescott Street, installing cycle lanes on either side, and replacing the staggered crossings on Prescott Street and on the southern arm of the junction.
The Courier reported last month how new images had been released giving more of an idea of how the town centre will look once the revamp is complete.
One of the biggest changes is the removal of Bull Green roundabout, which will be removed and replaced with a new junction.
The project also includes an anti-clockwise bus loop being implemented around the town.
Market Street and part of Northgate will be pedestrianised, and a new public space will be created outside Square Chapel and Halifax Central Library.