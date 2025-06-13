'Halifax town centre work brought rats into my home' says angry resident

A Halifax man claims noise, disruption and environmental health issues from town centre development works on his doorstep have plagued him with problems - including rats.

Warren Garrett, whose St John’s Place home is on the doorstep of both Calderdale Council major roadworks and Lloyds Bank’s extensive refurbishment of its Trinity Road site, says works have made his life a misery.

But while acknowledging temporary disruption, the two organisations have rejected this criticism.

Mr Garrett says there has been disruption to travel routes, noise and disturbance at all hours and a growing problem with rats when rubbish was unable to be collected because routes were blocked by associated wagons.

Path closures in both schemes have been awkward, particularly for vulnerable and in some cases older people, he added.

Wagon movements and deliveries - in one spell from around 6am in the morning to 9.30pm at night as part of the Lloyds scheme - have been unbearable, he claimed.

And when the council was working on Huddersfield Road as part of major town centre improvement schemes, work was continuing round the clock, said Mr Garrett.

Noise and disruption resulted in uncollected rubbish, coupled with rats trying to escape the turmoil, he said.

Mr Garrett says some pavements have been blocked by signage, with the most direct pedestrian routes into Halifax town centre closed off.

He said alternative routes and crossing places to get to the town centre were difficult to negotiate.

Mr Garrett also said rats got into homes and his car had to be rewired after rats chewed wiring.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney, said the major investment would bring benefits for local people and businesses but understood the “temporary” disruption caused.

“Work is planned carefully to reduce disruption as much as possible,” she said.

“The contractor’s team is in regular contact with surrounding properties, including with Mr Garrett, to give updates and listen to concerns.”

Contractor traffic management staff have consistently been on site, and the team has reviewed and maintained pedestrian routes on a daily basis, she added.

A spokesperson for Lloyds claimed no pedestrian crossings have been closed as part of its works, and said road closures were carefully planned and have not directly impacted residential access.

To ensure public safety, the company deployed a dedicated traffic warden on St John’s Lane.

“We have consistently maintained a public footpath on St John’s Lane,” said the spokesperson.

All construction deliveries were undertaken in accordance with local authority guidelines - between 7.30am and 5.30pm - and with road signage compliant with statutory requirements, not obstructing pedestrian walkways, they said.

There was a two-week period during which construction vehicles were turning into Pine Street but delivery routing was revised to allow vehicles to reverse directly into the site.

Work had not blocked access to St John’s Lane or surrounding streets that would prevent rubbish collections and “on occasions that we have noticed a build-up of rubbish, we have voluntarily collected and removed waste,” said the spokesperson.

They added letters were distributed to residents to keep them informed and a meeting was convened to hear residents’ feedback.

Several issues raised may relate to other concurrent construction works in the area, but unrelated to Lloyds’ project, they added.