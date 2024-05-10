Halifax traffic: Halifax town centre set for 14 MONTHS of roadworks as massive revamp which will change road layouts gets underway including removal of Bull Green roundabout
Signs have gone up around the town warning that work is set to start on May 19 on a project which will transform how people travel around the town centre.
‘Welcoming gateways’ are being created for people as they enter and leave the town centre at Bull Green and Wards End, while road and junction layouts are changing in a bid to make walking, cycling and public transport routes easier and safer.
An anti-clockwise bus loop is being implemented around the town, while Bull Green roundabout will be removed altogether and replaces with a traffic signalised junction.
The subway between Cow Green and Pellon Lane will be infilled and replaced with signal-controlled pedestrian crossing.
Central Street will be closed at the junction with Cow Green in a bid to improve junction efficiency and create space for pedestrians and cyclists.
A new pedestrian crossing will be introduced at Orange Street to link the St James Road area with the town centre, and there will be signalised cycle crossing facilities at Northgate to link the town centre with the north of Halifax, along with signal-controlled pedestrian crossings and improved junctions with the new bus station.
Market Street and part of Northgate will be pedestrianised, and a new public space will be created outside Square Chapel and Halifax Central Library.
Taxis will be moved from the middle of Market Street further south, with more taxi provision added to Albion Street, and parking spaces on Horton Street will be removed in a bid to allow freer-flowing bus movements.
