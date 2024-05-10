Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A huge overhaul of Halifax town centre’s roads gets underway this month – with work set to last for 14 months.

Signs have gone up around the town warning that work is set to start on May 19 on a project which will transform how people travel around the town centre.

‘Welcoming gateways’ are being created for people as they enter and leave the town centre at Bull Green and Wards End, while road and junction layouts are changing in a bid to make walking, cycling and public transport routes easier and safer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An anti-clockwise bus loop is being implemented around the town, while Bull Green roundabout will be removed altogether and replaces with a traffic signalised junction.

Signs have gone up around Halifax town centre warning of the work

The subway between Cow Green and Pellon Lane will be infilled and replaced with signal-controlled pedestrian crossing.

Central Street will be closed at the junction with Cow Green in a bid to improve junction efficiency and create space for pedestrians and cyclists.

A new pedestrian crossing will be introduced at Orange Street to link the St James Road area with the town centre, and there will be signalised cycle crossing facilities at Northgate to link the town centre with the north of Halifax, along with signal-controlled pedestrian crossings and improved junctions with the new bus station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Market Street and part of Northgate will be pedestrianised, and a new public space will be created outside Square Chapel and Halifax Central Library.