Halifax traffic: Jams on main road in and out of Halifax after crash
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There are delays on a busy Halifax route after a crash.
The southbound side of the A629 Salterhebble Hill is blocked from Coronation Road to Rookery Lane after the accident.
The crash is thought to have happened between 3pm and 3.30pm.
The AA is reporting that traffic slow in the area, with tailbacks all along the A629.