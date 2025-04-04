Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five months of roadworks start in Halifax on Monday.

Northern Gas Networks says it needs to carry out essential work to replace ageing metal pipework with new, more durable plastic pipes.

The first phase of the project – which is expected to last until September – has been planned in collaboration with Calderdale Council.

From Monday, temporary traffic lights will be in place at the junction of Water Lane and Swan Bank Lane.

As the work continues, these lights will move east along Hunger Hill and Oxford Road, ending at the junction of Oxford Road and Savile Road.

Chris Green, business operations lead at Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

"However, it’s vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Halifax.”

For further information about the work, contact the firm’s customer care team on 0800 0407766 or email [email protected].