Halifax traffic news: Ice shuts Calderdale roads
Cragg Road, between Mytholmroyd and Cragg Vale, is shut in both directions from the A58 Halifax Road to Scout Road.
It is understood to have shut just after 6pm.
According to the AA’s travel alerts, Withens Road is also closed due to black ice and snow both ways between Oxenhope and Mount Tabor.
And it says the A6033 Keighley Road is only just passable both ways from Hard Nese Lane to Akroyd Lane at Pecket Well because of snow.
There is a yellow weather warning for ice in place until noon tomorrow, with the Met Office warning it could cause travel issues.