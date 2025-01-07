Halifax traffic news: Ice shuts Calderdale roads

By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th Jan 2025, 21:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
One of Calderdale’s main roads has been shut because of ice.

Cragg Road, between Mytholmroyd and Cragg Vale, is shut in both directions from the A58 Halifax Road to Scout Road.

It is understood to have shut just after 6pm.

According to the AA’s travel alerts, Withens Road is also closed due to black ice and snow both ways between Oxenhope and Mount Tabor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Two roads are closed because of iceTwo roads are closed because of ice
Two roads are closed because of ice

And it says the A6033 Keighley Road is only just passable both ways from Hard Nese Lane to Akroyd Lane at Pecket Well because of snow.

There is a yellow weather warning for ice in place until noon tomorrow, with the Met Office warning it could cause travel issues.

Related topics:CalderdaleHalifaxMet Office
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice