Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of Calderdale’s main roads has been shut because of ice.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cragg Road, between Mytholmroyd and Cragg Vale, is shut in both directions from the A58 Halifax Road to Scout Road.

It is understood to have shut just after 6pm.

According to the AA’s travel alerts, Withens Road is also closed due to black ice and snow both ways between Oxenhope and Mount Tabor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two roads are closed because of ice

And it says the A6033 Keighley Road is only just passable both ways from Hard Nese Lane to Akroyd Lane at Pecket Well because of snow.

There is a yellow weather warning for ice in place until noon tomorrow, with the Met Office warning it could cause travel issues.