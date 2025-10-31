Halifax traffic: Temporary traffic lights are causing long delays on route in and out of Halifax

By Abigail Kellett
Published 31st Oct 2025, 08:31 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2025, 11:02 GMT
Drivers and buses are facing delays on a major route in and out of Halifax this morning (Friday).

There are currently two-way traffic lights along A58 Godley Lane to allow for works by Yorkshire Water to take place.

The roadworks are set to be in place until 6pm tomorrow (Saturday).

Traffic in Calderdale.

Yorkshire Water shared: “We just want to let you know that we are aware of how inconvenient roadworks can be.

"We carefully plan in the works under strict license from the local authority to ensure the disruption is kept to a minimum.”

Drivers are facing delays on the route this morning.

Along the A58 Halifax Road in the direction of Godley Lane drivers are seeing delays of 13 minutes.

On the A6036 Bradford Road joining Godley Lane there are five minute delays.

Bradford bus services are reportedly running 45 minutes late due to the temporary traffic lights at Stump Cross.

