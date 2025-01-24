Halifax traffic: Woman rushed to hospital after being hit by car in Calderdale village
She was hit by a car on Saddleworth Road in West Vale this morning.
Police were alerted at 8.31am and said they found the woman with a head injury.
She was taken to hospital. Her injuries have been described as “not believed to be life-threatening”.
Police closed the road while they investigated but the route is now open.
