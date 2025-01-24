Halifax traffic: Woman rushed to hospital after being hit by car in Calderdale village

By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th Jan 2025, 13:15 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 14:01 BST
A woman has been taken to hospital after an accident in a Calderdale village.

She was hit by a car on Saddleworth Road in West Vale this morning.

Police were alerted at 8.31am and said they found the woman with a head injury.

She was taken to hospital. Her injuries have been described as “not believed to be life-threatening”.

The crash happened earlier today

Police closed the road while they investigated but the route is now open.

If you have any concerns or information about crime in your area, you can call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

