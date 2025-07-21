Halifax trains cancelled and delayed: Train line blocked after passenger taken ill between Leeds and Bradford Interchange
Some lines are currently blocked between Leeds and Bradford Interchange due to a passenger being taken ill on a train.
Emergency Services are on site.
Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 45 minutes.
Disruption is expected until 2.30pm.
Train services are unable to run between Leeds and Bradford Interchange (in this direction only).
Routes affected by this incident are:
- York to Blackpool North
- Leeds to Chester
- Leeds to Manchester Victoria
- Hull to Halifax
Passengers for Bramley, New Pudsey, Bradford Interchange, Halifax or Sowerby Bridge are advised to board a Leeds to Wigan Wallgate service and change at Hebden Bridge, and travel back to these stations. Passengers can also travel to Bradford Forster Square from Leeds and transfer to Bradford Interchange.
Train connections for the affected stations can then be accessed from Bradford Interchange.
Any ticket restrictions have been lifted during this disruption.