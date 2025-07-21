Halifax town centre roadworks: Overnight closures at Bull Green for resurfacing works

Bull Green in Halifax town centre will see overnight closures over the next few weeks.

The road is closed for resurfacing works until August 22 and will be closed between 8pm and 5am each night.

Buses will be diverting due to the closures.

Roadworks on Bull Green, Halifax

First Bus service 501 and Team Pennine services 20, 21, 530, and 532 are diverting via Broad Street and Pellon Lane.

Work is taking place at Bull Green for phase two of the A629 project.

The roundabout will be removed with a new junction layout.

The new layout will allow for:

A new gateway to the town centre from the west with more space, and a more pleasant experience for people walking into the town centre,

Trees to be planted around the junction,

A new crossing on Bull Green,

More efficient journeys for buses and other traffic passing through,

A new right-turn out of George Street to improve access for buses and taxis travelling to the north of Halifax.