A Halifax road has been shut while firefighters tackle a blaze at at a school building.

Crews are currently at what used to be St Catherine’s Catholic High School in Holmfield.

Holdsworth Road is shut between Shay Lane and Moor Bottom Road and people living in the area have been told they may lose their water supply while teams are putting out the flames.

Illingworth and Mixenden ward councillor Shane Taylor posted at around 12.40pm: “There is currently a fire being controlled at the former Catholic High premises.

The fire broke out earlier today

"No access for traffic between Shay Lane and Moor Bottom Road.

"Nearby households may lose water supply due to the fire service having to tap into the road hydrants.

“Police on duty have stated to me that the fire is coming under control but have no details yet about removing the road block or reinstating the water supply.”

The Courier understands this is the second time firefighters have been called to the former school in three days, with a blaze also reported there on Friday night.

The building closed as a school in 2013.

After that, it became Westbrook Academy for the CBBC show Hank Zipzer and then Ackley Bridge College in 2016 for the Channel 4 series Ackley Bridge.

You can see photos inside the building here: https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/education/heritage-take-a-look-inside-the-former-halifax-high-school-that-was-used-to-film-channel-4s-ackley-bridge-4264877