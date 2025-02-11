Plans to stop people parking in a popular spot outside Hebden Bridge and install a cycle lane instead have been scrapped.

But Calderdale Council says people wanting to park there will now have to pay.

The council has announced today that it is axing proposals to remove parking from Fallingroyd, between Hebden Bridge and Mytholmroyd, and install a cycle lane instead.

The plans had sparked outcry with some, including more than 1,000 who signed a petition started by Hebden Bridge businesses worried they would lose trade.

The new plan is to “formalise parking along some sections of the road”, meaning charges will be introduced.

There will also a short section of double yellow lines introduced between Mayroyd and Hebden Bridge where the road is narrower and on a slight bend, which increases issues for buses and HGVs passing each other, says the council.

It will also look to put double yellow lines opposite the westbound bus stops.

A spokesperson for the council said introducing payable parking spaces on the road will help control parking in the area.

They also said the move would improve safety “because bays will be created to give drivers more room to get in and out of spaces, and encourage long-stay parking, relieving pressure on the town centre to support short-stay parking”.

The changes being made on the route are aimed at addressing residents’ and business’ concerns about road safety and traffic congestion in Hebden Bridge, says the council, whilst also taking into account that those who need to use a car need to be able to find a place to park.

The new plans will be subject to formal consultation and then reviewed on a regular basis.

Changes already made in Hebden Bridge as part of the A646 Corridor Improvement Programme include better pedestrian facilities outside the Fox and Goose pub on Heptonstall Road, and the removal of limited waiting bays on Market Street in a bid to improve traffic flow.

Soon, the pedestrian crossing on Station Road will be improved and the speed limit between Mytholmroyd and Hebden Bridge will be reduced from 40mph to 30mph.

Calderdale’s Labour group – the party in control of Calderdale Council – has described the move to scrap the original plans as “a compromise position”.

Councillor Sarah Courtney, cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, said: “We know how much Hebden Bridge is valued as a visitor destination, and we’re doing all we can to make it safe, easy, healthy and sustainable for people to get there and support the great local businesses.

“We have listened to what people have told us about the Corridor Improvement Programme proposals in Hebden Bridge, the need for parking in the town, and longstanding concerns about road safety, congestion and reliability of public transport.

“Our way forward for Fallingroyd, alongside the other improvements, will help address these issues and support people to travel to Hebden Bridge in the way they want, with the option of leaving the car at home and travelling actively if they choose.”