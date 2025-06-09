Hebden Bridge Road closed: Temporary bus timetable to keep people connected as major road closed

A temporary bus service has started today (Monday) to keep people connected during a long road closure.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hebden Bridge Road is currently closed between Hebden Bridge and Oxenhope to repair broken Victorian culverts which run under the road.

The road, from the entrance to The Keepers Lodge for approximately 100 metres south of Keepers Lodge, is set to be closed until September 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hebden Bridge Road is currently closed between Hebden Bridge and Oxenhope to repair broken Victorian culverts which run under the road. Picture: Google Street View

West Yorkshire Combined Authority has been working with TLC to provide a temporary timetable for the 595.

One journey an hour will operate as route 594 from Hebden Bridge to Dodd Naze, Old Town and Crimsworth.

Then go direct to Hebden Bridge via Keighley Road.

This will serve stops that service B3 is unable to serve due to roadworks at Oxenhope.

Keighley Road residents will however have a long journey round via Crimsworth from Hebden Bridge town centre (as they currently do on the evening 594 service).