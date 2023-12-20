Here's when Team Pennine buses will be running over the festive period in Halifax and West Yorkshire

West Yorkshire bus operator Team Pennine has shared its timetable for over the festive period.

Team Pennine General Manager Joy Devine said: ““With traffic jams, roadworks and congested car parks to contend with, driving can be a challenge at this time of year – and as many of us are watching the pennies, anything that avoids all that stress and saves money at the same time has to be a good thing.

“To make things easier, we’re releasing details of our services over the festive season earlier than ever this year – and for those who need some inspiration for a day out or just a break from shopping, we’ve produced a colourful guide to the best places to visit across Yorkshire this Christmas, available free on our buses, at travel centres and on our website.”

West Yorkshire bus operator Team Pennine has shared its timetable for over the festive period. Picture: Studio 3000

Team Pennine buses will run as follows over the festive period:

Saturday 23 December – normal Saturday times

Christmas Eve, Sunday 24 December – normal Sunday times with last buses around 7pm. Last full journeys on Denby Darts D1 will be at 6.45pm from Huddersfield and 5.45pm from Denby Dale; the 7.45pm from Huddersfield and 6.45pm from Denby Dale will both run as far as Waterloo. Last buses on the 20 will leave Halifax at 6.35pm and Rye Lane at 6.49pm: on the 22, final journeys will be at 7.10pm from Halifax and 7.21pm from Claremount. Last departures on the 536 will be at 5.30pm from Huddersfield and 6.25pm from Halifax; the 537 last journeys will run at 6.30pm from Huddersfield and 5.25pm from Halifax. Routes 321 and 324 will not operate.

Christmas Day, Monday 25 December – no buses will run

Boxing Day, Tuesday 26 December – Denby Darts D1 will run hourly.

Wednesday 27 December to Saturday 30 December – buses will run to a Saturday timetable

New Year’s Eve, Sunday 31 December – normal Sunday times with last buses around 7pm, with final departures same as Christmas Eve

New Year’s Day, Sunday 1 January – no buses will run

Tuesday 2 January – normal services will resume