Hike in parking fees in two Calderdale towns comes into force this month

Parking charges in two Calderdale towns are going up this month.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet approved the rises in fees in some parts of Halifax, Brighouse and Hebden Bridge in November, and they are about to come into effect in the latter two towns.

The changes, which have been criticised by some residents, businesses and opposition politicians, will come in for some parking spots in Brighouse and Hebden Bridge on Sunday, March 30.

Changes for some areas of Halifax came in to effect at the end of February.

In Brighouse, this will mean at Commercial Street, Market Street, Bradford Road, Gooder Street, Park Street, Bethel Street, Briggate and King Street pay-and-display bays will see the maximum one hour stay spaces (and no return within an hour) charges rise from 20p to £1 for half an hour, and from 40p to £2 for one hour, all Monday-to-Saturday, 8am to 6pm.

In Hebden Bridge, pay-and-display bays at Hangingroyd Lane, Valley Road, Regent Street and Old Gate will see the Monday-to-Sunday and Bank Holiday 8am to 8pm charges rise from 90p to £1 for per hour.

In bays at Crown Street, Albert Street, Cheetham Street and Carlton Street in Hebden Bridge, the Monday-to-Sunday and Bank Holiday 8am to 8pm charges rise from 20p to £1 for 30 minutes and from 40p to £2 for one hour.

Also in Hebden Bridge, the Monday-Sunday and Bank Holiday 8am to 8pm (maximum four hour stay and no return within two hours) charges at St Pol car park rise from £1 to £2 per hour.

Bethel Street Brighouse.

At St George’s Square car park in Hebden Bridge, the Monday and Tuesday 8am to 8pm and Wednesday 8am to 5pm (maximum stay four hours and no return within two hours) charges rise from £1 to £2 per hour.

The Monday-to-Sunday and Bank Holiday 8am to 8pm rate at Market Place car park, New Road car park and Garden Street car park in Hebden Bridge rises from 90p to £1 per hour.

And the Monday-to-Sunday and Bank Holiday 8am to 8pm rate at Station Road car park in Hebden Bridge rises from 50p to £1 per hour.