Hipperholme accident: Man rushed to hospital after being hit by car in Calderdale village

By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Dec 2024, 11:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Hipperholme.

The accident happened at around 4.15pm yesterday on Leeds Road at its junction with Amisfield Road.

It involved a black Audi A1 car and a pedestrian – a man in his 70s.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened in Hipperholmeplaceholder image
The crash happened in Hipperholme

Police say these are not thought to be life-threatening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver of the Audi was spoken to by officers and the road was shut while police investigated.

The Roads Policing Unit is appealing to anyone who saw what happened or the movements of the car or pedestrian before the crash to call them on 10 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting log 1183 of December 19.

Anyone with video footage which may help police is also being asked to get in touch.

Related topics:CalderdalePoliceWest Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice