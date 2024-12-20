A man was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Hipperholme.

The accident happened at around 4.15pm yesterday on Leeds Road at its junction with Amisfield Road.

It involved a black Audi A1 car and a pedestrian – a man in his 70s.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say these are not thought to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Audi was spoken to by officers and the road was shut while police investigated.

The Roads Policing Unit is appealing to anyone who saw what happened or the movements of the car or pedestrian before the crash to call them on 10 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting log 1183 of December 19.

Anyone with video footage which may help police is also being asked to get in touch.