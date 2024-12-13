Hipperholme traffic: Crash partially blocks major Calderdale route this morning

There are reports of slow moving traffic in Hipperholme this morning (Friday) as a road in partially closed to a crash.

AA’s traffic website is reporting the crash partly blocked the A644 Denholme Gate Road both ways from Coley Road to Northedge Lane.

Traffic is understood to be heavy in the area.

There’s also the usual morning congestion at Hipperholme crossroads.

Part of Denholme Gate Road is also currently part of a diversion for those who need access to part of nearby Syke Lane which is set to be closed until January 31 for Yorkshire Water works.