How is the rising cost in petrol prices affecting you? Tell us your views

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said wholesale costs mean pump prices are “on course” to move closer to the milestone.

Figures from data firm Experian show the average price of a litre of diesel at UK forecourts reached a new high of 197.1p on Tuesday.

The average price of petrol was a record 189.3p per litre, which the AA branded “a disgrace”. Twelve months ago the prices were 133.5p for diesel and 131.1p for petrol.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Petrol prices

The Competition and Markets Authority announced last week that it will carry out a “short and focused review” of fuel prices after a request by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.

Car use increased on Tuesday as 80 per cent of strike-hit train services were cancelled.

Mr Williams said the price of diesel is “perilously close to the £2-a-litre milestone”.

How is the rising cost of petrol affecting you in Calderdale? Are you a business that is struggling to meet the increasing costs?