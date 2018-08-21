How to have your say on ambitious Elland bypass bridge plan

Designs for the new bridge from the Elland bypass and improvements for the Calder and Hebble junction will go on display for the first time.

Ambitious Elland bypass bridge plan will overcome 'extensive queuing problems'



Work is progressing with the next stage of the A629 project, which aims to improve journey times by reducing queues and managing traffic better

A the submission of the planning application due later this year and the design and build tender being awarded in early 2019.

Plans for the project include a new link road between the A629 and Stainland Road via a new bridge spanning the Calder and Hebble Navigation with a new roundabout on Stainland Road, widening Elland Wood Bottom and Stainland Road

A dual carriageway from Calder and Hebble Junction through to new traffic lights at the Jubilee Road Junction will be introduced. In addition, the derelict Punch Bowl pub will be demolished and there will be a new northbound bus lane on Stainland Road to improve bus reliability and journey times.

READ: Why motorists will face weeks of road closures on Salterhebble Hill and the A629

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Councillor Barry Collins, said: “The remodelling of the Calder and Hebble junction and the wider A629 project is one of the most complex highways schemes ever undertaken by the Council.

“As the plans for the project progress, it’s vital that we understand what residents, road users and local businesses think about the current network and whether our plans will address the current issues and achieve our objective of boosting economic growth in the area.”

As plans develop, Calderdale Council is looking to understand what residents, road users and local businesses think about the current layout and their views on the proposed improvement plans.

Designs for the project will be on display at Halifax Central Library and Archives from Friday August 24 until Wednesday September 5.

There’s also the opportunity to meet the team at a drop-in session at Clay House in West Vale on Thursday September 6 from 4.30pm to 7pm.

Attendees can talk to staff working on the project, ask questions, give feedback and see images of the proposed developments.

The planned major upgrade of the A629 Calder and Hebble Junction has received funding through the West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund, and the Leeds City Region Growth Deal – a £1 billion package of Government investment through the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) to accelerate growth and create jobs across Leeds City Region.

Coun Kim Groves, Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee said: “This is a major West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund scheme that will result in reduced congestion, quicker journeys and better air quality along this key route, which will help support inclusive economic growth and new jobs.

“I would urge anyone who lives along the route to have their say and play a part in shaping this vital scheme.”