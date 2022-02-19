Hundreds have their say on new £30m Halifax train station designs

Plans include a new designs include two-storey station building, with comfortable waiting lounges on both the ground and first floor level, improved toilet facilities and opportunities for additional retail options.

A public consultation for Halifax Railway Station has now closed with more than 470 people completing the survey.

Comments will be used to further develop and shape the designs with a planning application to be summitted later this year

How Halifax train station could look in the future

Access to the station is set to be improved with a modern footbridge providing step-free access to and from the town centre.

An historic underpass beneath the station would also be reopened to improve access to the eastern side of the rail station.

Further proposals include convenient drop-off facilities, car parking with electric vehicle (EV) charging points and taxi pick-up areas and improved walking and cycling facilities, including upgraded bike storage.

The building design also includes climate-friendly measures, including solar panels, ‘green’ roof and low-carbon heating, to support the Council’s work to reduce carbon emissions in the borough.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion, said: "These ambitious plans will transform the rail station and provide a welcoming gateway to the town. Major improvements are planned to both the look and layout of the building and surrounding area, which will also bring wider benefits and support better connections across the region.

“The passenger experience is at the heart of our plans, with much-needed access improvements and upgraded waiting facilities. The proposals also complement wider regeneration plans for Halifax, creating a seamless route from town centre attractions to the station.

The Halifax Rail Station improvement scheme has received more than £30million from the Leeds City Region Transforming Cities Fund (TCF) and West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund (WY+TF) programmes. The TCF is a major new programme of transport infrastructure investment aimed at providing a viable alternative to car journeys.