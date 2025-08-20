Hundreds or residents worried about increase in parked cars on Elland Road into Brighouse
Presenting a petition signed by 400 people at a meeting of the full Calderdale Council, ward councillor Howard Blagbrough said there were growing concerns due to “poor and inconsistent parking” on the A6025 Elland Road/Cromwell Bottom at Brighouse.
Coun Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse) said: “It’s becoming increasingly difficult to join the A6025 from Cromwell Bottom itself due to reduced visibility and obstruction.”
He told councillors that when collecting the petition there it was a case of “you took your life into your own hands” and he urged the council to work with residents to put in place some road safety solutions.
The volume of parked cars was rising significantly and the safety issue was impacting residents, businesses – including one involving a planning and parking issue which needed resolving – and people using the popular Cromwell Bottom nature reserve, said Coun Blagbrough.
“We really want to work with residents on this one.
“Vehicles are parked on the inside of the junction between the A6025 and the road leading to Cromwell Bottom nature reserve,” he said.