A Calderdale councillor has been expressing her anger that a Halifax bus garage and associated offices have been sold.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The buildings on Huddersfield Road were once the property of Halifax Borough Council and a successor transport authority.

But the current operator, First, owned the building as a result of bus privatisations likely dating to the years of the Margaret Thatcher premiership, explained a cabinet councillor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Geraldine Carter (Con, Brighouse) raised her concerns at a council meeting, noting the former Halifax Borough Council ran services until local government reorganisation in 1974.

Councillor Geraldine Carter

The building was then transferred to a public transport authority – she believed Metro – so the buses it operated could use the garage.

“Now I understand that First Bus own it – who the heck sold it to First Bus, and where has that money gone?” she asked.

Coun Carter said a building like that so close to Halifax town centre should never have been sold and should have come back to the local authority, or at least money from its sale should.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m absolutely appalled about it,” she said and asked cabinet members how the situation had come about.

Cabinet member for Regeneration and Transport, Coun Sarah Courtney (Lab, Calder) said the issue was the building was in the operator’s ownership.

She understood this dated back to bus privatisation, possibly during the Thatcher years.

The Courier revealed last month that Lidl is looking to build a new store and drive-thru coffee shop at the former bus depot site on Skircoat Road, near The Shay Stadium.