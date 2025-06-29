Is A629 work finished: Road project will look and feel complete for a few days as road audit takes place

The A629 Calder and Hebble Junction project will look and feel complete for a few days this week as an audit takes place.

The project aims to improve road safety and journey times between Huddersfield and Halifax and will include improved facilities for pedestrians, public transport users and cyclists.

Calderdale Council has shared that construction firm Sisk will conduct a road safety audit, with the process starting on Monday (June 30).

A629 link bridge.

The update said: “A road safety audit is required to be carried out when works to the highways network are substantially complete, and seeks to audit the changes to the highway network from all road users’ viewpoints, both in daylight and in the hours of darkness.

"This will mean the cones and temporary traffic signs will be removed on Monday 30 June 2025, and routes across the new bridge will be fully open.

"Remediation work on the bridge will pause to allow for the road safety audit.

"On Tuesday (July 1) the permanent traffic signals will be commissioned.

"For two days it will look and feel like the roadworks are complete.

"After the road safety audit is complete, the cones, temporary traffic signs, and the temporary lane closure will go back out so remedial work on the bridge can continue.

"Work on the bridge is progressing well and on schedule.

“The road safety audit must be completed before the new road can be signed off.

"By taking this course of action now, we will make sure that the junction is safe, works as planned, and is ready to be put into use.”

The road layout has significantly changed since the work began, with the addition of a new roundabout and link bridge between the A629 and Stainland Road.

Remedial works are currently taking place to address defects on the underside of a bridge.

The work is set to take place until July 25.