The main road linking Todmorden and Hebden Bridge will be shut for at least another week.

Yorkshire Water, which had told deputy leader of Calderdale Council Scott Patient it was hoping to reopen the A646 Halifax Road on Monday – says it is now aiming for a partial reopening on January 13.

It has told the Courier today that extreme weather and the complex repairs needed have caused the delay.

If it does open on January 13, the road will have been shut for a month.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “A number of complexities were found as we were carrying out emergency repair on Halifax Road to a council-owned culvert and utility operated sewer.

"This has been further hampered by the extreme wet weather over the new year bank holiday.

“We are keeping in close contact with residents and local businesses to keep them up to date with anticipated timelines and have assigned a liaison team so that they have a point of contact to answer any queries or concerns.

“Calderdale Council and Yorkshire Water continue to work together to minimise disruption as much as possible, with teams working on site 7am to 8pm daily, except for a pause on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

“Our joint priorities remain to fix the issues as safely and as quickly as possible and maintain supply to customers.

"We are working towards reopening one side of the road under two-way managed traffic lights from Monday, January 13 and the shuttle bus will remain in place until the road has partially reopened."

The spokesperson added that Yorkshire Water appreciate the closure is “inconvenient and frustrating” for people and thanked them for their patience and understanding.

“We would advise commuters to consider their route before travelling and plan ahead,” the spokesperson added.

"Calderdale Council is advising people to follow the signed routes to avoid additional problems for local communities, as the rural, narrow roads are not suitable for heavy volumes of traffic.”

The route is the main road between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge, and its closure – in both directions at the junction with Stony Lane in Charlestown - has caused delays to drivers and bus passengers having to be diverted.