A major Calderdale route which was supposed to reopen on Monday will stay shut for at least another two weeks.

Yorkshire Water had said the A646 Halifax Road – which links Todmorden and Hebden Bridge – should be ready for a partial reopening on January 13.

But today, in a joint statement between the utilities firm and Calderdale Council, residents have been told they face another two weeks of diversions and journey delays.

The road was shut suddenly on December 13 in both directions at the junction with Stony Lane in Charlestown for emergency sewer works.

The A646 is still closed

There were reports it could reopen on Christmas Eve before Yorkshire said last week the road would be open again on Monday.

The joint statement from Yorkshire Water and Calderdale Council says “further complications during emergency repairs and recent extreme weather conditions” have delayed the reopening.

"As a consequence, the road will remain closed for the next two weeks so work can continue on site to repair the damaged sewer and culvert in this location.

"The team now plan to remove a section of culvert to allow improved access to the sewer and lay a new pipe.

"This will be followed by backfilling and repairing the culvert before the road can be reinstated.

"The culvert will then be relined in the near future but this will be done under two-way traffic management.

“It is paramount that we keep residents, the local community and the team working on site, safe as this important repair takes place.

“Our teams are working extended hours, in very difficult weather conditions, with extreme cold and melting snow adding to delays in completing what is a complicated issue.

“We know that this is frustrating and inconvenient for all concerned, we can only apologise and thank local residents and businesses for their understanding as we work as quickly and as safely as we can to get a partial road reopening under two-way managed traffic lights from Monday, January 27.

“Our priorities remain getting the road reopened and maintaining customers’ waste services.

"Overpumping is taking place to remove clean surface water from the culvert to the river. There is also overpumping and tankering to manage the flows on the sewer, returning waste to the sewer.

"The customer liaison team at Yorkshire Water is keeping in close contact with residents and businesses in the affected area to keep them up to date.

“The shuttle bus will remain in place until the road has partially reopened.

"In view of the ongoing extreme weather and poor driving conditions, we would advise commuters to consider their route before travelling and plan ahead and all efforts will be taken to keep the designated diversion clear and safe during the ongoing snow and icy weather.

“Calderdale Council is advising people to follow the signed routes to avoid additional problems for local communities, as the rural, narrow roads are not suitable for heavy volumes of traffic.

"We are also liaising with blue light services to ensure a route remains clear for emergency response vehicles."