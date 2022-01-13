Land-purchase plan to be decided for £20m Elland train station

Artist impression of the new Elland train station (picture WYCA)

Cabinet members will be asked to approve compulsory purchase powers alongside green-lighting officers to begin negotiations to buy land up the value of around £600,000 to start work on Elland Rail Station and access routes.

They will also be asked to approve powers make side road orders needed for when work is carried out.

Supported by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s transport fund, the £20 million scheme will see the new station established with the aim of increasing public transport options for significant numbers of people and bringing climate emergency benefits in the process, Calderdale Council Cabinet members are told.

If they make the recommended approvals, it will allow officers to start securing plots of land, of varying size and ownership, ranging from individuals to companies, necessary to realise the scheme.

The council tries to negotiate – to the cash limits set for sale – for the land and usually compulsory purchase orders are used as a last resort.

Cabinet is also asked to approve side road orders and also orders for some infrastructure, for example two new pedestrian foot bridges which will serve the new station.