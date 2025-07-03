'Less money, harsher weather and more traffic' to blame for state of Calderdale's roads

Underfunding, harsher weather and heavier traffic has made it more difficult to keep Calderdale’s main roads in good repair, says a senior councillor.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at a council meeting, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre, said the authority has been underfunded for this kind of work “for years”.

She said other factors were also having an impact.

“We’re experiencing harsher weather more often and one thing I don’t think really gets mentioned enough is that there is simply more traffic, and it is heavier traffic,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Silvia Dacre

“Cars are tending to be heavier because more people are moving to SUVs and we’ve allowed over the last decade or so HGVs to become significantly heavier, and that doesn’t help our principle road networks at all.”

Cabinet councillors heard the authority continues to work to mitigate the deterioration in condition of the road network in a “highly challenging” budget context.

A council officers’ report to councillors said: “Whilst our performance in this area has at times has shown some improvement in recent years in respect of the proportion of principal roads where maintenance should be considered, latest data shows a decline.

“We of course welcome and will look to deploy and prioritise effectively any additional sources of government/combined authority funding for local authorities to tackle this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report details where the council has performed well, for example a rise in the number of primary schools rated good or outstanding by Ofsted and a sizeable increase in tourism.

It also details where it needs to do better, including youth unemployment levels increasing more than comparator authorities, delivering enough new homes and increases in criminal activity.