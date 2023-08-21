Limited services: Passengers warned of rail strikes on Northern network this weekend

The train operator has published a travel advice calendar for Friday, August 25 to Monday, August 28 to highlight when services will be affected.

There will be very limited services on Saturday, August 26, with only a handful of stations able to offer an hourly service between 8am and 5pm.

Strike action on the Northern network

Early morning services on Sunday, August 27 are also expected to be disrupted due to the impact strikes have on fleet displacement.

For more information about the strike and the skeleton service in place, customers should visit: www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We know these RMT strikes will cause disruption to the general public.

“Whilst this is only a one-day strike, it falls right in the middle of the busy August bank holiday weekend and will impact people trying to get to major events taking place across region, including Manchester United and Everton football fixtures, York Races, Leeds Festival, Creamfields and Manchester Pride.