List of places in Calderdale where most parking fines have been issued

The places in Calderdale where the most parking fines were issued have been revealed.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parking fines brought around £2m in revenue for Calderdale Council over the last two years.

Council figures show that the figure for 2022-23 was £777,920, rising to £1,604,560 in 2023-24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022-23, there were 12,860 fines issued, and in 2023-24 the number was 17,627.

These are the places where the most parking fines were handed out

The top 10 locations where fines were issued throughout the full calendar year 2024, according to information received from a Freedom of Information request, were:

Godfrey Road, Skircoat Green, Halifax (487)

Bradford Road, Brighouse (459)

Crossley Street, Halifax (415)

Old Market, Halifax (379)

High Street car park, Halifax (363)

Commercial Street, Halifax (310)

Shibden Park’s Mereside car park, Halifax (309)

Crown Street, Halifax (287)

Harrison Road, Halifax (287)

Horton Street, Halifax (280).

In 2022-23, Bradford Road at Brighouse brought £24,940 from fines, closely followed by Godfrey Road, Skircoat Green, Halifax, with £23,130.

Old Market, in Halifax, saw £23,900 brought in from fines, Commercial Street, Halifax, brought in £19,990 and King Cross Road, Halifax, brought in £12,950.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shibden Park’s Mereside car park brought in £12,310 that year; Dryclough Lane, Halifax, £11,400; Crown Street in Halifax £10,580; Bull Green car park in Halifax £10,170; and Alexandra Street in Halifax £9,860.

In 2023-24, Old Market brought in £31,680; Bradford Road £29,840; Godfrey Road £28,450 and Commercial Street £19,620.

That year, £17,830 came from Harrison Road, £17,810 from Crown Street, £16,590 from Crossley Street, £16,030 from Dryclough Lane, £14,630 from Horton Street and £13,590 from Bull Green car park.