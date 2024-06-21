Luddenden road closed and a diversion in place until September due to maintenance works
Stocks Lane will be closed until September 6.
The closure is to allow for utility repair and maintenance works by Northern Gas Networks.
There will be a diversion in place for vehicles.
Drivers will need to turn right and continue along Mount Tabor Road, turn right towards Heath Hill Road and turn right towards Raw End Road.
Continue along and then turn sharp left towards Birch Lane, right towards Halifax Lane, left towards High Street, turn right towards New Road, left towards Duke Street, continue on Dean House Lane and turn right towards Cow Lane.
