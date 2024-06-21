Luddenden road closed and a diversion in place until September due to maintenance works

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A road in Luddenden is set to be closed and a diversion put in place until September.

Stocks Lane will be closed until September 6.

The closure is to allow for utility repair and maintenance works by Northern Gas Networks.

There will be a diversion in place for vehicles.

Drivers will need to turn right and continue along Mount Tabor Road, turn right towards Heath Hill Road and turn right towards Raw End Road.

