M62 and A58 closures: Four for Halifax drivers to avoid over the next week
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• M62, from 8pm June 17 to 5.30am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 23 to junction 25, Lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A58, from 10pm June 17 to 5.30am June 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, slip road closure for barrier repair, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
• M62, from 8pm June 21 to 6am June 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 25 to junction 26, Lane closure for structure - maintenance.
• M62, from 8pm June 23 to 6am June 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.