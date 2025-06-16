Brighouse Poundland to close - Here's when the town centre discount store will shut

Brighouse Poundland is set to close next month.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The discount store on King Street in Brighouse town centre will close its doors on July 4.

The shop was formally a Fulton Foods and it became a Poundland back in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighouse Poundland. Picture: Google Street View

A spokesperson for Poundland said: “We’ve been unable to agree terms that would allow us to keep trading in Brighouse, and the store is planned to close on July 4.

“We’d obviously like to thank customers for their support there and look forward to welcoming them to our stores elsewhere in West Yorkshire.

“It goes without saying whenever we close a store in circumstances like these, we do all we can to look for other opportunities for colleagues and that work is underway.

“As you might imagine, with over 800 locations across the UK and Ireland, we constantly review our store portfolio as leases expire or come up for renewal.”