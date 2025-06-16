Brighouse Poundland to close - Here's when the town centre discount store will shut

By Abigail Kellett
Published 16th Jun 2025, 19:00 BST
Brighouse Poundland is set to close next month.

The discount store on King Street in Brighouse town centre will close its doors on July 4.

The shop was formally a Fulton Foods and it became a Poundland back in 2021.

Brighouse Poundland. Picture: Google Street Viewplaceholder image
Brighouse Poundland. Picture: Google Street View

A spokesperson for Poundland said: “We’ve been unable to agree terms that would allow us to keep trading in Brighouse, and the store is planned to close on July 4.

“We’d obviously like to thank customers for their support there and look forward to welcoming them to our stores elsewhere in West Yorkshire.

“It goes without saying whenever we close a store in circumstances like these, we do all we can to look for other opportunities for colleagues and that work is underway.

“As you might imagine, with over 800 locations across the UK and Ireland, we constantly review our store portfolio as leases expire or come up for renewal.”

