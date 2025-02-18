M62 and A58 closures: Nine for Halifax drivers to avoid over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers in and around Calderdale will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

M62.

• A58, from 8pm November 14 2024 to 6am February 25 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, carriageway closure, slip road and lane closure for carriageway repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M62, from 8pm February 17 to 6am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 21 to junction 23, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm February 17 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 25, Lane closure for inspection works.

• M62, from 9pm February 19 to 5am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 23 to junction 22, Lane closure for barrier repair works.

• M62, from 8pm February 22 to 5am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 24 to junction 26, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M62, from 8pm February 24 to 5am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for structure - maintenance.

• M62, from 8pm February 25 to 5am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 25 to junction 24, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M62, from 8pm March 2 to 5am March 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 25, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M62, from 8pm March 3 to 5am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junction 22 to junction 23, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.